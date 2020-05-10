Comerica Bank Acquires 1,770 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Steris were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Steris during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Steris by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Steris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Steris in the 4th quarter valued at $12,791,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Steris by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,494,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $148.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.92. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.