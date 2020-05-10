CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of CNX Resources worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 158,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CNX Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Shares of CNX opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CNX Resources Corp has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

