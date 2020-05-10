Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,165 shares of company stock worth $562,136 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $22.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

