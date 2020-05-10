Citigroup Increases Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $110.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GH. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

Shares of GH opened at $88.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $112.21.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 33.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,158,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,196.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $8,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,169,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,480,999.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,383 shares of company stock worth $32,384,431. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 186.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

