Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Ciena worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $59,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $1,432,795 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

