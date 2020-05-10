CIBC Lowers Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$1.75

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 target price on Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.33.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$1.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.08. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $232.86 million and a PE ratio of 34.44.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$115.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.