CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 806 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.44.

Albemarle stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $99.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.