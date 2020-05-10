CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 762 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Lincoln National by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $49,005.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,459.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.09.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $36.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $49.14. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $67.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

