CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,313 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.24.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $103.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.01. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

