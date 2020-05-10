CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,195 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Westrock were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westrock by 27.0% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 346,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 73,652 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Westrock by 37.3% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Westrock by 181.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 45,787 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Westrock by 28.9% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Westrock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 51,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. Westrock Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

