CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,083,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,471,000 after buying an additional 446,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,533,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,742,000 after buying an additional 405,937 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 374,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,973,000 after buying an additional 283,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,820,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,837,000 after buying an additional 186,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.39.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

