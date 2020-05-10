Christopher J. Senner Sells 21,417 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 21,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $552,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Exelixis stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Exelixis had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.