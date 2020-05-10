Cfra Upgrades Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) to Buy

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Shares of UBER opened at $32.79 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $53.32 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500 in the last ninety days. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.1% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 15,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

