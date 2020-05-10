Cfra Lowers Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $278.00

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Cfra from $285.00 to $278.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BDX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $283.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.67.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $254.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.03 and a 200-day moving average of $255.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 73,882 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 34.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

