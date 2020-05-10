Cfra Increases Apache (NYSE:APA) Price Target to $9.00

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Cfra from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock. Cfra’s price target points to a potential downside of 27.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apache from $37.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apache from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

Shares of APA opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. Apache has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apache will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apache by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Apache by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 655,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Apache by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 50,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

