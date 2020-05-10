CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $16.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

CNP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $18.59 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

