Canaccord Genuity Boosts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$190.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$125.00 to C$190.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KXS. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Kinaxis to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$158.67.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$171.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$115.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$106.65. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$74.48 and a 12 month high of C$172.76.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

