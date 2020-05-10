Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $103.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cfra from $127.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.47.

NYSE:CPT opened at $88.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $17,218,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

