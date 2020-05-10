Calton & Associates Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 969,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,158,000 after buying an additional 47,913 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 243,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,929,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average is $140.94. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

