Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) PT Raised to $50.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BEP. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of BEP opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $57.69.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 0.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,898,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,403 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4,314.0% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 885,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 864,950 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,795,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,134,000 after purchasing an additional 863,197 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 987.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 912,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 828,300 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 703.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 764,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,878,000 after purchasing an additional 668,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

