Brinker Capital Inc. Has $252,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 159,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 124,313 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 756,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,233,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17,368.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24,018.3% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 72,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 72,055 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 24,165 shares of company stock worth $562,136. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.