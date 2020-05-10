Brinker Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 18.7% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR opened at $515.28 on Friday. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $546.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.94 and a 200 day moving average of $481.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $523.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.75.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,479,704 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

