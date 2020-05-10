BRF (BRFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. BRF had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, analysts expect BRF to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66. BRF has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRFS. ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BRF from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

