Bray Capital Advisors Sells 312 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.1% of Bray Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.34.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a market capitalization of $282.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average is $120.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

