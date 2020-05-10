BlackRock Inc. Sells 941,563 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,737,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 941,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.45% of Genuine Parts worth $924,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,014 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,978,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $528,900,000 after acquiring an additional 144,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,616,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,928,000 after acquiring an additional 102,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,320,000 after acquiring an additional 81,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $156,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $76.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.99.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens lowered shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.