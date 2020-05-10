BlackRock Inc. Sells 613,161 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,614,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613,161 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.46% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $932,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 128,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $127.65 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $80.18 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.90.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

