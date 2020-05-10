BlackRock Inc. Sells 6,108 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,226,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.31% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $809,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.40. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $91.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

In related news, Chairman John Wiehoff sold 221,267 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $15,729,871.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 574,919 shares in the company, valued at $40,870,991.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

