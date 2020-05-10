BlackRock Inc. Sells 519,305 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,298,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 519,305 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of OGE Energy worth $869,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in OGE Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 811,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 315,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

