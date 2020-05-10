BlackRock Inc. Sells 429,985 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,861,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 429,985 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.33% of Citizens Financial Group worth $749,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $17,461,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $199,956,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after buying an additional 1,353,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 50.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,546,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,902,000 after buying an additional 850,562 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 68.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,096,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,630,000 after buying an additional 444,179 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. TheStreet lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Shares of CFG opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Hankowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.56 per share, for a total transaction of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,637.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

