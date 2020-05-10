BlackRock Inc. Sells 42 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of NVR worth $810,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NVR by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,079.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,430.17.

Shares of NVR opened at $3,119.67 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,043.01 and a 1 year high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,765.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3,512.42.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $47.64 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 154.6 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $7,358,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total value of $4,835,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,588,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

