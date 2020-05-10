BlackRock Inc. Sells 282,915 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,325,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Black Knight worth $831,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 46.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Knight news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $6,156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,395,734 shares in the company, valued at $270,601,385.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $13,392,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,836,470.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 391,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,079. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

NYSE BKI opened at $72.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

