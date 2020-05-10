BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,734,789 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,940,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,734,789 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.30% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $776,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,083,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,841,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,243,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,672.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,650,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,492,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,399 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IPG. TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE IPG opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

