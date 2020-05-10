BlackRock Inc. Sells 260,275 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,847,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.62% of WP Carey worth $862,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $62.59 on Friday. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average of $77.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

