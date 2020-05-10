BlackRock Inc. Sells 160,586 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,294,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $772,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of USMV opened at $59.38 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90.

