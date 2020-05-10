BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,709,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129,082 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.57% of Vulcan Materials worth $941,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $101.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.94.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

