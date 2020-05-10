BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,729,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 136,463 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Equifax worth $923,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,781,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equifax by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,558,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,440,000 after purchasing an additional 837,926 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,980,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Equifax by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,560,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,754,000 after purchasing an additional 319,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 592,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,015,000 after buying an additional 234,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $149.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.18. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $957.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.76%.

In other news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra decreased their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.64.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

