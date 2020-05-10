BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,384,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.91% of Dover worth $955,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dover by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of DOV opened at $92.23 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.