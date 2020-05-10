BlackRock Inc. Purchases 581,951 Shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,951 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Catalent worth $793,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Catalent by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 19,444 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Catalent by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CTLT opened at $71.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 102.80, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. Catalent Inc has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $73.40.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.10 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Catalent from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Catalent from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

