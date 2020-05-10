BlackRock Inc. Purchases 539,597 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,597 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $933,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,353,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,259,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $136.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $151.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 310.01%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 22,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $3,339,527.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 84,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,674,304.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,704 shares of company stock worth $18,668,733. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

