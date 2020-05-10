BlackRock Inc. Purchases 327,884 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,884 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.32% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $817,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,044,000 after purchasing an additional 85,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $726,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $167.38 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.06.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

