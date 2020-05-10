BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,870,630 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,435,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870,630 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.93% of Raymond James worth $785,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. FMR LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,303,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth $81,500,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Raymond James by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 640,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,256,000 after acquiring an additional 360,836 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Raymond James by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,927,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,406,000 after acquiring an additional 163,608 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,115,000 after acquiring an additional 137,436 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.56. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.26). Raymond James had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raymond James will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Francis S. Godbold purchased 12,542 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $820,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

