BlackRock Inc. Purchases 1,402,556 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,366,707 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.42% of Paycom Software worth $882,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC opened at $272.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.48, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.49. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.31.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $309,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.