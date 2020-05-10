BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,039,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,014,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.87% of Essential Utilities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $47,576,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $24,484,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $13,965,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $13,953,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $11,439,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

WTRG opened at $40.30 on Friday. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

