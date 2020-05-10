BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,349,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,639 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.74% of First Republic Bank worth $933,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,433,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,471,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3,102.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,510,000 after buying an additional 660,800 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,954,000 after buying an additional 564,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,282,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Point began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.69.

FRC opened at $103.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

