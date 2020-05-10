BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,277,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.50% of Everest Re Group worth $823,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,297,000 after acquiring an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $554,657,000 after purchasing an additional 298,563 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $402,862,000 after purchasing an additional 271,720 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,001,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,875,000 after purchasing an additional 574,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

RE opened at $176.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.78. Everest Re Group Ltd has a one year low of $159.73 and a one year high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.45 per share, with a total value of $360,675.00. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

