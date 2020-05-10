BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,911,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.99% of Unilever worth $825,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Unilever by 94.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 114,352 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $1,821,000. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

