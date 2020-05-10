BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,351,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 203,629 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.59% of Leidos worth $857,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Leidos by 732.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Leidos by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,794,000 after buying an additional 66,826 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.00. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.