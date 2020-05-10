BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,632,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71,723 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.18% of Hubbell worth $761,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other Hubbell news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $122.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $155.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day moving average of $136.32.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra reduced their target price on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.43.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.