BlackRock Inc. Has $954.42 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,292,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 861,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $954,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.