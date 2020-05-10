BlackRock Inc. Has $902.56 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,841,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.28% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $902,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,625,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,661,055,000 after acquiring an additional 325,133 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,657,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,501,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,215,000 after purchasing an additional 418,621 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,012,000 after purchasing an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $134.47 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total value of $71,033.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,399,754 shares of company stock worth $155,136,959 and have sold 1,695 shares worth $202,048. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

